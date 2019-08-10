Alexander Myres: Released from NFI list

Myres (illness) was waived from the Steelers' non-injury list Friday after reaching an injury settlement with the team, according to the NFL's Official Transaction log.

Myres was placed on the NFI list last week with his illness. It remains unclear what his exact illness is or how long he's likely to be out. Once he's able to pass a physical he'll be able to sign and play with another team.

