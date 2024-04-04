The Steelers waived Graham on Thursday, Chris Adamski of TribLIVE.com reports.

Pittsburgh signed Graham as an undrafted free agent in 2023, but the team has now decided to move in a different direction. The 24-year-old running back sustained a torn labrum in his right shoulder last offseason, which forced him to miss all of the Steelers' 2023 campaign. Graham has since moved past his shoulder issue, and he'll have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot elsewhere as the offseason progresses.