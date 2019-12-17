Play

Alfred Blue: Works out in Seattle

Blue (ankle) had a workout with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Blue spent the first eight weeks of the season on the Jaguars' injured reserve before being cut in late October, but he's apparently recovered from the ankle injury. The Seahawks worked out some veteran running backs since Rashaad Penny went down with a torn ACL, though any addition is unlikely to factor into the offense while Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise remain healthy.

