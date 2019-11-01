The Cardinals released Morris on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

After he was inactive in the Week 8 loss to the Saints shortly after signing with the team, Morris made his Cardinals debut in Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers. Though top backs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) were both sidelined for the contest, Morris saw little work behind the newly acquired Kenyan Drake, finishing the night with one carry for four yards across three offensive snaps. The Cardinals anticipate that Johnson will return to action in Week 10, lessening the need for the team to keep Morris around in a depth capacity.

