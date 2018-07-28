Alfred Morris: In consideration by Jets
The Jets are visiting with Morris on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Morris has been available since free agency opened in March, but with an injury hitting the Jets' Elijah McGuire (foot) on Friday, the veteran has earned his first known phone call from an organization. In two seasons with the Cowboys, Morris averaged 4.3 YPC on 184 rushes, but his lack of receiving chops (just 10 catches on 15 targets during that span) don't make him a candidate to see the field on obvious passing downs, wherever he may land.
