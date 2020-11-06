The Giants are expected to promote Morris from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game in Washington, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

New York has ruled out Devonta Freeman (ankle) out for a second straight game, leaving an opening on the roster for a third running back. Wayne Gallman started and played 43 percent of the offensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Buccaneers, while Morris essentially shared the No. 2 role with Dion Lewis in his Giants debut. Both played 28 percent of the snaps, with Lewis serving as a pass-catching specialist and Morris (eight carries for 28 yards) working as a secondary ballcarrier behind Gallman.