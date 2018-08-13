Alfred Morris: Reunites with Kyle Shanahan

Morris is signing with the 49ers, pending a physical, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder) both banged up, Morris will join the 49ers in Houston for joint practices ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, though he may not be available for the contest. He'll reunite with Kyle Shanahan, who presided over the Washington offense while Morris piled up 2,888 rushing yards during his first two years in the league. Given his proficiency in zone-heavy run schemes as well as his average of 4.8 yards per carry with Dallas last season, Morris could be in the mix for a bit of regular-season work even if McKinnon and Breida are healthy for Week 1. Of course, the 29-year-old will first need to focus on earning a spot on the 53-man roster, which won't be easy if his new teammates recover from their respective injuries in short order.