Alfred Morris: Still unsigned

Morris remains unsigned, Mike Kaye of ABC First Coast News reports.

Morris averaged 4.8 yards on 115 carries for Dallas last season, but he's 29 years old and has never shown any ability to contribute in the passing game. Given that he'll likely need to settle for a shot to compete for a backup job, he might prefer to hold off signing until August, at which point injuries will have thinned out the backfield depth charts for at least a few teams.

