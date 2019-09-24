Mack signed a contract Tuesday to join the Steelers' practice squad, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Saints drafted Mack in the seventh round this spring and he spent the first couple of weeks on the team's practice squad before being let go last week. The 22-year-old will now get a chance to make a name for himself in Pittsburgh, a team that could conceivably sign him to the active roster in the near future given the health status of starting tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder).

