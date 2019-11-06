Mack signed with the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The Saints' seventh-round pick in April's draft took a pitstop with Pittsburgh's practice squad before being cut and returning to New Orleans. Jared Cook (ankle) is battling an ankle injury, so Mack provides depth in case Cook's inactive Sunday against the Falcons.

