Welcome to All-Fantasy Day for the CBS Fantasy Football team, where I'll not only share which players were the best in Fantasy at each position but also build three separate All-Fantasy teams. Think of it like the NFL's All-Pro Team, but with some NBA mixed in to delve deeper than just the top layer.

Let's start with the Fantasy MVP, who is Kyren Williams in 2023. He didn't play in Week 18 with the Rams resting several starters, but he was remarkable in his breakout campaign.

Williams averaged 21.3 PPR points per game this season, which was second only to Christian McCaffrey (24.5), and you probably added Williams off the waiver wire in the majority of leagues. He had six games with at least 20.2 PPR points, and he came up huge in Week 17 with 30.1 PPR points at the Giants.

He's an easy choice for the first-team All-Fantasy roster. I also did an All-Rookie team and an All-Bust team, which you should check out on CBSSports.com.

It was fun to look back on the players who helped -- and hurt -- us in 2023. Let's break down my All-Fantasy rosters below.

2023 First-Team All-Fantasy

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Christian McCaffrey

RB: Kyren Williams

WR: Tyreek Hill

WR: CeeDee Lamb

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

TE: Sam LaPorta

FLEX: A.J. Brown

Allen certainly had his ups and downs in 2023, but he led all quarterbacks in total points (423.6) and points per game (26.5) after Week 17 and lived up to the billing as a Round 2 pick based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data. Allen was the third quarterback selected behind Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

McCaffrey and Williams were easy choices at running back, and Hill, Lamb and St. Brown were three of only four receivers to average at least 20.2 PPR points per game during the Fantasy season. Even though Keenan Allen (21.6 PPR points) averaged more points than Brown (18.1), I penalized Allen for missing the Fantasy playoffs with a heel injury.

LaPorta finished the first 17 weeks leading all tight ends in total PPR points (225.4), and he's one of three tight ends to average at least 14.1 PPR points, along with Travis Kelce (14.6) and T.J. Hockenson (14.6). Given the expectations for LaPorta compared to Kelce and Hockenson, it was easy to reward LaPorta with this spot on the first team.

2023 Second-Team All-Fantasy

QB: Jalen Hurts

RB: Alvin Kamara

RB: Raheem Mostert

WR: Keenan Allen

WR: Puka Nacua

WR: Mike Evans

TE: David Njoku

FLEX: D.J. Moore

I was torn between Hurts, Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson for the final two quarterback spots, but Hurts gets the nod for the second team because he was No. 2 in points per game (25.1) and total points (402.2). And thanks to the tush push, he scored 15 rushing touchdowns through Week 17.

Kamara and Mostert were two of the best stories in 2023. Kamara, despite being suspended for the first three games of the season, led all running backs in receptions after Week 17 with 75. And he's No. 3 in PPR points per game at 17.9. Mostert was No. 4 at 17.8 PPR points per game, and ended Week 17 tied with McCaffrey for the most total touchdowns this season with 21 (18 rushing).

Allen (31) and Evans (30) turned back the clock to have tremendous years in 2023, and Evans had his 10th season in a row with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He also scored double digits in touchdowns for the fifth time in his career. Nacua, another tremendous waiver-wire addition like his teammate Williams, headed into Week 18 with 101 receptions for 1,445 receiving yards and five touchdowns before breaking the rookie receiving record.

Moore gets the flex spot on this team for the performance he had in his first year with Chicago. He set career highs in PPR points per game (17.3), receptions (92), yards (1,300) and touchdowns (eight). And I'm giving Njoku the nod at tight end on the second team for what he did in the Fantasy playoffs, scoring at least 15.4 PPR points in each of the final three games from Weeks 15-17.

2023 Third-Team All Fantasy

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Travis Etienne

RB: Breece Hall

WR: Brandon Aiyuk

WR: Michael Pittman

WR: Nico Collins

TE: Evan Engram

FLEX: Jahmyr Gibbs

It was tough going with Prescott over Jackson, but again, the points per game (23.8 to 23.7) and total points (381.7 to 379.2) slightly favored Prescott. And Prescott was the bigger surprise since he was drafted as QB12 based on ADP compared to Jackson as QB5.

Etienne justified his ADP as a Round 3 pick, and he finished Week 17 as the No. 2 running back in total PPR points (268.7). Hall was a tremendous surprise in his comeback from last year's torn ACL, especially with his performance in the Fantasy playoffs with at least 27.6 PPR points in his final two games. And Gibbs was easily the best rookie running back, averaging 16.7 PPR points for the season.

The receivers on this team all had standout campaigns, and I chose Aiyuk, Pittman and Collins ahead of Deebo Samuel based on the ADP. Samuel was drafted in early Round 4, but Aiyuk (Round 7), Pittman (Round 9) and Collins (Round 12) were all selected much later. While Samuel averaged 17 PPR points per game, Aiyuk (16.3), Pittman (16.2) and Collins (16.1) were right behind.

Tight end was a tough call, but I went with Engram based on how he closed the season. He scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his final five games, including three outings with at least 17.5 PPR points.