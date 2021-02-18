The Falcons released Bailey on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In his two seasons with the Falcons, Bailey played a prominent role, tallying 41 tackles (22 solo) and 2.5 sacks through his 31 games with the team. The 31-year-old will aim to continue his defensive end skills elsewhere in the upcoming year.
