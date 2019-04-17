Bailey visited with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bailey has already visited with the Patriots and the Panthers, so he's clearly a hot commodity. The 30-year-old spent the last eight seasons with Kansas City, and he posted 38 tackles and six sacks in 2018. If Bailey were to sign with the Seahawks, it would give Seattle more flexibility if it opted to trade Frank Clark.

