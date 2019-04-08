Bailey will visit with the Panthers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2011 third-round pick, Bailey has played all of his 102 career games for the Chiefs, recording 207 tackles (142 solo) and 19.5 sacks across eight seasons. In 2018, Bailey recorded career-high marks in sacks (6) and defensive snaps (845) while managing 38 tackles and four fumble recoveries. If the 30-year-old were to sign with the Panthers he'd project to replace free agent Kyle Love at defensive end.

