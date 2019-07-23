Allen Hurns: Past ankle injury
Hurns, who is set to be released by the Cowboys, has declared himself past the ankle injury that he suffered during the team's playoff run, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. "No limitations," the wideout noted Tuesday, with regard to his injury status. "I was set to be full go for camp, so I'm ready."
Per David Moore of The Dallas Morning News, cutting Hurns frees up $4 million worth of cap space for the Cowboys. The 27-year-old was limited to 20 catches (on 35 targets) for 295 yards and two TDs in 16 games with Dallas last season. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, but given the limited production he put up last year, the 6-foot-3, 201-pounder will need to re-prove his fantasy utility wherever he lands. Hurns' 64/1,031/10 stat line over 15 games with the Jaguars in 2015 stands as his career-best effort, but in the three seasons since then, Hurns hasn't come close to putting up those numbers.
