Allen Hurns: Visiting Jets
Hurns will visit the Jets on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hurns was released by the Jaguars earlier Tuesday and won't waste any time in his search for a new team. The 26-year-old hauled in 39 of 56 passes for 484 yards (8.6 YPT) and two scores in 10 games last season. If he signs with the Jets, Hurns would compete with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa (neck) for targets.
