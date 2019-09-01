Lazard (concussion) was waived by the Packers, and signed to their practice squad Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

As evidenced by this news, Lazard was a long shot to make the roster, but ended up staying put in some fashion. Lazard was dealing with a concussion, and it's presumed he is still in the league's concussion protocol at the moment.

