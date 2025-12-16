The Jets are set to waive Lazard on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

According to Cimini, the Jets are moving on from Lazard in a mutual decision, as the veteran wideout had previously asked to be let go. After accepting an $8.5 million pay cut in the offseason, Lazard is under contract at a palatable $1.75 million base salary for 2025, but it's unclear if any team would want to put in a waiver claim for him and assume the money remaining on his deal. The 30-year-old was already a major disappointment for the Jets in the first two seasons of the four-year, $44 million deal he signed in March 2023, and he's taken an even bigger step back statistically in 2025. Lazard had produced a lowly 10-70-1 receiving line on 18 targets in 10 appearances, and he had been a healthy inactive back in Week 11. With three games left in a non-contending season, the Jets were eager to open up more opportunities for their younger wide receivers rather than continuing to give Lazard reps.