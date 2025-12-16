default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Jets are set to waive Lazard on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

According to Cimini, the Jets are moving on from Lazard in a mutual decision, as the veteran wideout had previously asked to be let go. After accepting an $8.5 million pay cut in the offseason, Lazard is under contract at a palatable $1.75 million base salary for 2025, but it's unclear if any team would want to put in a waiver claim for him and assume the money remaining on his deal. The 30-year-old was already a major disappointment for the Jets in the first two seasons of the four-year, $44 million deal he signed in March 2023, and he's taken an even bigger step back statistically in 2025. Lazard had produced a lowly 10-70-1 receiving line on 18 targets in 10 appearances, and he had been a healthy inactive back in Week 11. With three games left in a non-contending season, the Jets were eager to open up more opportunities for their younger wide receivers rather than continuing to give Lazard reps.

More News