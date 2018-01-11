Allen Lazard: Playing in Senior Bowl

Lazard will play in the upcoming Senior Bowl, NFL.com reports.

Lazard is an intriguing prospect in this year's class as one of several big-bodied wideouts likely to hear their name in the first few rounds. The 6-foot-5 receiver holds the Iowa State record for receptions (241) and yards (3,360) after his four-year career in Ames. However, there are some concerns he'll need to overcome in the pre-draft process. Lazard averaged just 7.7 yards-per-target over his final two season, which points to a lack of explosiveness to an extent. He'll certainly have the opportunity to impress scouts at the Senior Bowl, but his performance at the Combine will weigh heavily on his draft grade as well. In all, Lazard's reliable hands and red zone ability make him a name to monitor, but he has plenty to prove as well before April.