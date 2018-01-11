Allen Lazard: Playing in Senior Bowl
Lazard will play in the upcoming Senior Bowl, NFL.com reports.
Lazard is an intriguing prospect in this year's class as one of several big-bodied wideouts likely to hear their name in the first few rounds. The 6-foot-5 receiver holds the Iowa State record for receptions (241) and yards (3,360) after his four-year career in Ames. However, there are some concerns he'll need to overcome in the pre-draft process. Lazard averaged just 7.7 yards-per-target over his final two season, which points to a lack of explosiveness to an extent. He'll certainly have the opportunity to impress scouts at the Senior Bowl, but his performance at the Combine will weigh heavily on his draft grade as well. In all, Lazard's reliable hands and red zone ability make him a name to monitor, but he has plenty to prove as well before April.
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...