Allen Lazard: Raises stock at Combine

Lazard (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds at the Combine on Saturday, adding a 38-inch vertical, and a 122-inch broad jump.

Those numbers normally won't catch your eye, but for a target as big as Lazard they're quite strong. Lazard never separated much on tape and there was chatter about moving him to tight end, but this workout might put that possibility to rest. Lazard was a very productive player for Iowa State, finishing his career with 241 catches for 3,360 yards (13.9 YPC) and 26 touchdowns in four years, so with his athleticism largely accounted for, he's left with a distinctly positive prospect profile. His absolute best-case NFL outcome is probably someone like Marques Colston, but something like Joe Jurevicius seems a bit more likely. Lazard looks like a good bet to go in rounds three through five.