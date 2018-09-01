The Jaguars waived Lazard on Friday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Lazard was scooped up as a free agent after going undrafted. Although he had some hype at the time, he was ultimately unable to earn a role on the team's 53-man roster. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound receiver may see some interest on the wire due to his size.

