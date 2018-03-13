Allen Robinson: Expected to join Bears
Robinson (knee) intends to sign with the Bears when free agency opens Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Robinson's 2017 season was cut short almost as soon as it began when he tore his ACL In Week 1, but the setback did not prevent him from drawing heavy interest in free agency, and he appears headed to Chicago after four years in Jacksonville. Robinson's signing won't be official until Wednesday, but if he ends up with the Bears he would immediately become Mitchell Trubisky's top receiver.
