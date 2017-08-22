Alonzo Moore: Released from IR
Moore (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs and was waived on Tuesday.
Moore was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in camp due to an undisclosed injury. He'll be free to sign with another team once he's cleared to play.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...