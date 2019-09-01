Russell was waived by the Giants on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Russell spent the 2018 season on the Giants' practice squad. The 26-year-old was activated for Week 17 against Dallas and saw the field on 15 snaps but was unable to record a statistic. Russell made a final push for a roster spot in New York's final preseason game -- catching five of 15 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner -- but ultimately fell short.

