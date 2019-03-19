Verner announced via his Instagram that he has officially retired from the NFL.

Verner hasn't played in the league since 2017 and he ends his career with 371 solo tackles, 74 passes defensed, 15 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. A Pro Bowler in 2013, Verner spent his first four seasons with the Titans before spending the next for years with the Buccaneers and Dolphins.