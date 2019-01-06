Amani Hooker: Forgoing senior season

Hooker announced via Twitter he will forgo his senior season at Iowa and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hooker's announcement isn't overly surprising considering he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was named the conference's top defensive back of the year. The 21-year-old transitioned from a traditional safety role to that of linebacker/safety hybrid this season for Iowa, amassing 65 tackles and four interceptions.

