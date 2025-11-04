Johnson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Hassan Haskins (hamstring) placed on injured reserve Saturday, Johnson and fellow practice squad running back Jaret Patterson were both elevated to the active roster for the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Titans to provide backfield depth behind Kimani Vidal. It was Patterson (nine carries for 44 yards) who ended up serving in a complementary role to Vidal (12 carries for 30 yards), while Johnson saw the field for just three snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise. With Haskins, Omarion Hampton (ankle) and Najee Harris (Achilles) all on injured reserve, Johnson and Patterson could both be called up from the practice squad and suit up for the Chargers' Week 10 clash against Steelers this Sunday.