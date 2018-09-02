Amara Darboh: Claimed by Patriots
The Patriots claimed Darboh (hip) off waivers Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
New England went thin at wide receiver on the initial 53-man roster, planning to scoop up a couple players after other teams made cuts. The Seahawks selected Darboh with a supplemental third-round pick in last year's draft, but he only caught eight passes as a rookie and has struggled to stay healthy this summer. The Patriots will see how Darboh and Chad Hansen fit in behind Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson while Julian Edelman serves a four-game suspension. Darboh's hip injury wasn't believed to be serious and may not even be a factor at this point.
