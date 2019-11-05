Darboh was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Darboh was promoted from Tampa Bay's practice squad Oct. 16 but didn't see game action during his time on the 53-man roster. The 25-year-old should be a candidate to rejoin the team's practice squad, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.

