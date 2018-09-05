Amara Darboh: Fails physial
Darboh (hip) was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday after failing a physical, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
After going thin at wide receiver in their initial 53-man roster, the Patriots made a move to claim Darboh off waivers Sunday. However, he was subsequently unable to pass a physical and will now be left to look for a new opportunity.
More News
-
Amara Darboh: Claimed by Patriots•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Waived by Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Misses another game•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Will play in Thursday's preseason contest•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Out for Friday's preseason contest•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Nursing new injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country