Amara Darboh: Joins Pittsburgh's practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2020
Darboh signed to the Steelers' practice squad Monday.
Darboh joined the Steelers late in 2019 but was inactive for the two games he spent on the active roster. The 26-year-old remained with the team through training camp but fell victim to roster cutdowns in early September.
