Darboh was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Darboh was waived to make room for fellow wideouts Nyqwan Murray and Khalil Lewis. The 2017 third-round pick appeared to have opportunity before him in Seattle with DK Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) both injured, but was unable to carve out a depth role. He'll work to find a depth gig elsewhere in the league.