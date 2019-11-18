Play

The Steelers signed Darboh to the practice squad Monday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Darboh recently spent time on Tampa Bay's active roster, though he didn't see game action during that period. The 2017 third-round pick last took snaps during his rookie campaign in Seattle, when he caught eight of 13 targets for 71 yards. He'll now look to prove himself in Pittsburgh.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories