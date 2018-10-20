Amari Coleman: Waived off injured reserve
Coleman (concussion) was waived off injured reserve by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Coleman was waived/injured after suffering a concussion at the end of the preseason, and reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. The rookie cornerback out of Central Michigan is able to sign elsewhere, assuming he has recovered from the concussion.
