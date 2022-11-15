The Packers waived Rodgers on Tuesday.
Green Bay's decision to move on from Rodgers comes after he played just six snaps on offense and lost his second fumble of the season while returning a punt in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. With Green Bay set to reclaim some health within its receiving corps with the possible return of Randall Cobb (ankle) from injured reserve and with Rodgers having lost trust as a return man, the 23-year-old's release doesn't come as a major surprise. A 2021 third-round pick out of Clemson, Rodgers will end his time in Green Bay with just eight receptions over 26 regular-season games.