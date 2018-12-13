Etta-Tawo signed with the Texans' practice squad Wednesday.

The Syracuse product has had brief stints with the Jacksonville, Kansas City and, most recently, the New York Giants. Given his inability to breakthrough thus far, it'll be tough for Etta-Tawo to prove his role as a receiver this time around, especially with Houston's depth at the position. Perhaps his best chance to crack the active roster will come via special teams.

