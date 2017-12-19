Amba Etta-Tawo: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Etta-Tawo to their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse has previously spent time this season with the Jacksonville and Kansas City practice squads. The Giants are lacking in quality depth at wide receiver behind No. 1 option Sterling Shepard and have Tavarres King (concussion) and Travis Rudolph (hamstring) dealing with injuries, so it's possible Etta-Tawo earns a promotion to the 53-man roster before the season ends.
