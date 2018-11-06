Ameer Abdullah: Cut loose by Detroit
The Lions are expected to waive Abdullah on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Detroit will bid adieu to its 2015 second-round pick as it makes room on the 53-man roster for receiver Bruce Ellington. Abdullah made 22 starts during his three-plus-year run in Detroit, but the 25-year-old averaged just 3.8 yards per carry while also dealing with some ball-security issues. The offseason additions of Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount had pushed Abdullah down to fourth on the depth chart at running back in 2018, with Abdullah suiting up in just three of the Lions' eight games. Abdullah's pedigree and ability to contribute in the return game should be enough to earn him a look elsewhere around the league as a depth back.
