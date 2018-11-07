Ameer Abdullah: Lands in Minnesota

Abdullah was claimed off waivers by the Vikings on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Abdullah will stay in the NFC North, joining a backfield that already includes Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray. The 2015 second-round pick isn't likely to be an immediate factor in the offense, but he could get a look on kickoff returns. There's no guarantee Abdullah sticks around for long, as the Vikings may view him as nothing more than short-term depth while Roc Thomas recovers from a hamstring injury.