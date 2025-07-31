Abdullah (foot) tried out with the 49ers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Abdullah has seemingly recovered from the foot injury he suffered last December and is now trying to catch on with a new team. The 32-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Raiders where he carried the ball 66 times for 311 yards and two touchdowns in addition to hauling in 40 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns across 16 games played.