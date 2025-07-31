Ameer Abdullah: Tries out with 49ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abdullah (foot) tried out with the 49ers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Abdullah has seemingly recovered from the foot injury he suffered last December and is now trying to catch on with a new team. The 32-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Raiders where he carried the ball 66 times for 311 yards and two touchdowns in addition to hauling in 40 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns across 16 games played.
More News
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Doubtful for Week 18•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Misses practice again•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Injures foot late in Week 17•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Tops 100 rushing yards Sunday•