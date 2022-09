The Cardinals signed Baccellia to their practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baccellia received his first NFL action Week 1 and hauled in the first two targets of his career (for 12 yards) Week 2, but Arizona opted to waive him Tuesday. One day later, though, he's back with the team and will be eligible for elevation from the practice squad, which may come to pass Sunday against the Rams with the status of Rondale Moore (hamstring) again up in the air.