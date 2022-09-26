Baccellia reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Baccellia played in the Cardinals' first two games of the season before being waived and signing with the team's practice squad last Wednesday. He was ultimately elevated ahead of Sunday's loss to the Rams, hauling in two of his four targets for 13 yards while playing 26 of Arizona's 83 offensive snaps. However, all of this production came after starting wideout A.J. Green (knee) was forced to exit, and Baccellia's usage as an emergency backup will be tied to injuries moving forward.