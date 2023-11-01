Baccellia signed with Arizona's practice squad Wednesday, Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports reports.

Baccellia signed to Arizona's active roster this past Saturday but was subsequently waived Monday after suiting up for Sunday's 31-24 loss to Baltimore. After passing through waivers unclaimed, the wide receiver has been added to Arizona's practice squad. He played eight snaps against the Ravens and returned one kickoff for 22 yards, so Baccellia could be a candidate to be elevated for Sunday's game against the Browns.