Andre Baccellia: Latches on with Chiefs

Baccellia has agreed to terms on a contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Greg Rahe of KVOE.com reports.

Baccellia compiled a modest 29 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns as a senior at Washington, and he'll now get a chance to compete for a depth role in Kansas City's crowded receiver corps. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout will likely need to impress on special teams for any shot of making the 53-man roster.