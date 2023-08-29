The Cardinals cut Baccellia on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Baccellia flashed this preseason and boasts enough speed to potentially warrant a spot on Arizona's practice squad. In eight appearances with the team last season, he secured seven of 10 targets for 45 yards.
