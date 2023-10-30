The Cardinals waived Baccellia on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Baccellia signed to the Cardinals' active roster Saturday with Greg Dortch (ankle) inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Baccellia played eight snaps in the game and contributed with a 22-yard kick return. Balzer notes that it's likely that Baccellia will sign with Arizona's practice squad if he clears waivers.