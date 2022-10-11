site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: andre-baccellia-let-go-tuesday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Andre Baccellia: Let go Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baccellia was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Baccellia was signed to the active roster Saturday, as he was out of practice squad elevations. He had appeared in all five games this season, recording four catches for 25 yards on six targets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read