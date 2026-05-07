Andre Baccellia: Let go with injury tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals waived Baccellia (neck) with a failed physical designation Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Baccellia played five games with the Cardinals last season before he was stretchered off the field in Week 15 due to a neck injury he sustained while returning a kick. The 29-year-old has been unable to shake off this injury and will head to waivers.
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