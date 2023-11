The Cardinals signed Baccellia to their active roster Saturday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Baccellia's signing to the active roster could very well be in response to Michael Wilson (shoulder) popping up on the Cardinals' injury report Friday. The second-year wideout has appeared in two games for Arizona this year, playing a total of 11 snaps (five offensive and six on special teams) and returning one kickoff for 22 yards.