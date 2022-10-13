The Cardinals signed Baccellia to the their practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Baccellia has gone back-and-fourth between the Arizona's active roster and their practice squad all season long, so this move doesn't come with much surprise. The 25-year-old has appeared in all five games so far in 2022 for the Cardinals, totaling four receptions for 25 yards in that span. With star receiver DeAndre Hopkins set to return Week 7 from his suspension, Baccellia is expected to have a difficult time competing for snaps moving forward, barring any injuries to the team's WR corps.